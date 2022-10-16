Balzan and Sirens earned a point each thanks to a goalless draw as the teams cancelled each other out in a rather drab encounter.

Considering that a win would have put them in fourth place, more was expected from Balzan. However, they struggled to penetrate the Sirens defence apart from missing an excellent opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty which was parried by Sirens goalkeeper Andrea Cassar. They are now joined by Hibernians in fifth place, one point behind Gudja United, who have a game in hand.

Sirens, on the other hand, continue chasing their first win after seven matches and now move fourth from bottom on four points, one ahead of Żebbuġ and Pieta’ and three ahead of Santa Lucia.

