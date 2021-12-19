Balzan collected three precious points in the battle to secure a top-six finish when they defeated Valletta 2-1 on Sunday. This win puts Paul Zammit’s side just a point behind Valletta, with Balzan having a game in hand.

The Citizens, in fact, missed the opportunity to join rivals Floriana in second place to stay joint-fourth with Birkirkara, the latter also having a game in hand.

