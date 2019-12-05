Balzan players Marcus Grima and Zachary Grech are heading to the Netherlands for a trial with Eredivisie side FC Den Bosch.

This unique opportunity came about after top officials from the Dutch club travelled to Malta to have a closer look at both Grima and Grech through Balzan’s international football network.

In fact, Den Bosch’s sporting director and a top club official was in Malta to have a close look at Balzan’s young players and they were impressed by the talent shown by Grima and Grech.

Den Bosch have now followed up this interest by inviting Grima and Grech for a ten-day trial at the club.

Grech and Grima are expected to leave Malta on December 11 and will return on December 21.

For Grima, this will not be his first international experience as two years ago he joined the U-23 squad of English Championship side Barnsley for a six-month loan spell.

“This is a great opportunity for both Marcus and Zachary,” Balzan technical director Vladimir Simovic told the Times of Malta.

“Den Bosch are keen to have both players at the club as they see huge potential in both players.”

Den Bosch is a respected club in the Netherlands when it comes to develop young players and boast to have had former Dutch international striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy coming through their ranks between 1991 and 1993.

Van Nistelrooy went on to establish himself with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven before he completed a lucrative move to English giants Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid.