BALZAN 3

Andrejic 1; Kaljevic 23

Torres 39

FLORIANA 1

Trillo 58

BALZAN

J. Debono-6, I. Bozovic-6, S. Arab-6, M. Grima-6 (62’ D. Nginga), P. Fenech-6, A. Torres-6 (90’ B. Hili), N. Zerjal-6, N. Braunovic-6, M. Souza-6.5 (73’ B. Mladenovic), A. Andrejic-7, B. Kaljevic-6.5 (62 A. Satariano).

FLORIANA

D. Formosa-5.5, A. Magri Overend-6, O. El Hasni-5.5, K. Reid-5.5, U. Arias-6, M. Garcia-6, L. De Grazia-5.5 (46 O. Spiteri), E. Callegari-5.5, J. Busuttil-6, S. Osestad-5.5 (46’ M. Veselji), A. Garzia-5.5 (55 L. Trillo).

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Arias, Veselji, Torres, Fenech.

Red card: 86’ E. Callegari (F) 86.

BOV Player of the Match: Aleksa Andrejic (Balzan).

Balzan extended their positive run as an early goal paved the way for a 3-1 win over Floriana.

This was a seventh win in eight matches for Oliver Spiteri’s side who maintain the charge for a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League this summer as they re-join Hibernians in fourth place, just a point behind Birkirkara and three behind second-placed Gżira United.

Floriana, on the other hand, are now ninth as they have now gone six matches without a win.

