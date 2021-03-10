Balzan cruised past Żejtun Corinthians yesterday to move out of the relegation zone. In the process, they leapfrogged their opponents on points, as well as Gudja and Floriana on goal average.

Two of the goals came from an unexpected source as defender Michael Johnson led his side’s 3-1 win over Żejtun. In between, Moussa Sanoh added the lead for the 2019 FA Trophy winners.

It was the manner of how many the number of Johnson’s goals was that surprised the Corinthians.

With three vitals points within their grasp, Mark Miller’s Balzan showed signs of buckling as Robeiro scored to reduce the deficit and struck the crossbar at the end of the match.

