Balzan’s offensive player Lecão is set to part ways with the Maltese club and return to Saudi Arabia where Al-Washm waits him, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Lecão, who is represented by Sports Pro Management and Consultancy, had returned to Balzan for a second spell prior to the commencement of the 2021/2022 season and contributed to the Reds’ cause with 3 assists and 2 goals in 12 appearances in the Premier League.

This will be the Brazilian’s second spell in Saudi Arabia after previously featuring for Al Akhdoud Club.

