Balzan FC have announced that they reached an agreement with Cypriot side AEL Limassol for the permanent transfer of Serbian striker Andrija Majdevac.

The 22-year-old striker left the Maltese Premier League side in January to join Limassol on loan until the end of the season.

Majdevac managed to make five appearances in the Cypriot League and scored three goals.

His performances were enough to convince the AEL Limassol top brass to secure Majdevac’s services on a permanent basis as he put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Balzan president Anton Tagliaferro said he had no doubt that Majdevac will be a great success with AEL Limassol.

“Andrija is a very hard working, humble and talented players and we are looking forward to watching his career going forward,” Tagliaferro told the Times of Malta.

“I am sure he will do very well in much higher leagues. We wish Andrija the best of luck.”