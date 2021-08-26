Leeds striker Patrick Bamford received his first call-up to the England squad for three World Cup qualifiers next month as Gareth Southgate decided against a recall for 19-year-old Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

The Three Lions return to action against Hungary, Andorra and Poland for the first time since missing out on winning Euro 2020 on a penalty shootout to Italy in July.

Greenwood was in Southgate’s preliminary squad for that tournament before pulling out due to injury.

He has started the new season brightly, scoring twice in United’s opening two Premier League games.

