Patrick Bamford’s hat-trick lifted Leeds to third in the Premier League as the striker inspired a 3-0 win over Aston Villa that shattered the home team’s perfect start to the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved within three points of leaders Everton thanks to Bamford’s 19-minute treble in the second half at Villa Park on Friday.

Bamford had one goal in 27 Premier League appearances prior to this season, but he already has six in six games this term.

It is a sweet moment for the 27-year-old, who endured a long and winding road to the top featuring long-running criticism of his finishing.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta