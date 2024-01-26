The ban on excavation and demolition works in Gozo in summer should be extended to the entire island rather than specific streets in certain localities, according to the Gozo Tourism Association.

Association chief executive officer Joe Muscat told Times of Malta when contacted that since all Gozo is a tourist area, with accommodation units spread all over the island, the ban should cover the whole island.

He said the authorities ought to review the areas presently covered by the summer break directive.

He stressed that this directive does not halt the construction work altogether but only prohibits demolition and excavation works, allowing all other construction work to go ahead.

“Discussions on this review should involve all stakeholders including local councils, the construction industry and the tourist sector. The Gozo Tourism Association is not against development,” Muscat said.

Every year, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) publish a long list of streets and localities where demolition and excavation are banned between mid-June and the end of September.

“The demolition and excavation phases at a construction site are an inconvenience for the surrounding neighbourhood,” they said in a joint statement announcing last year’s ban.

The full list of localities and streets where demolition or excavation works are prohibited is published annually.

Last summer, the BCA and MTA had banned demolition and excavation in all streets and areas in tourist meccas Xlendi and Marsalforn as well as certain streets in Mġarr, Għajnsielem, Għasri, Ramla l-Ħamra, Xagħra, Qala, Sannat and San Lawrenz as well as certain streets in the capital city, Victoria.

In an opinion piece published in Times of Malta last year, Muscat had called for urgent action to reverse the erosion of Gozo’s unique selling points. He mentioned, among others, the accelerated rate of development being experienced in Gozo, which, he said, was “of great concern”.

“We strongly believe in development that adds value to Gozo’s tourist offer, boosts our commerce and industry and, in the long term, improves the quality of life of all Gozitan residents and visitors,” he wrote.

“Tourism, construction and real estate are sectors that collectively form a significant part of the overall economic value chain of Gozo. However, these segments need to be guided by common development goals, designed and integrated into a regional development plan that advocates responsible architecture while respecting the village cores and skylines,” he had noted.