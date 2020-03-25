The Maltese Wind Band Clubs Association expressed 'shock' on Wednesday following the bishops' decision to cancel this summer's village feasts, replacing them with Sunday pilgrimages if gatherings are allowed by the health authorities.

"It would have been much better if before taking such a decision, a discussion was held with our association since our members are important stakeholders in the organisation of feasts and have an important role within our local communities," the association said.

The association said, however, that it agreed with the decision of the health authorities to ban large gatherings in view of the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Charles Scicluna explained the Church's decision in a vlog earlier on Wednesday.

He said processions to mark the feasts of Our Lady of Sorrows, Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter were being cancelled in view of the advice of the health authorities against mass gatherings.

As for the feasts, once this crisis was over, the feasts would become a pilgrimage of thanksgiving.

He said the decision was taken early so that planners could have adequate notice.