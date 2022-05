Banda Birżebbuġa 1990 finished their 2021-22 season commitments in a fine way as they saw off Cox Bar 6-2 in the derby.

As the last round of the MDA Third Division was played, the Southseasiders confirmed their dominance in this division alongside Beland Bull’s Eye who were promoted to the second division.

