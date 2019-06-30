On the occasion of the annual grand concert held for the feast of Santa Marija, the Leone Band Club committee introduced three new bandsmen: Steve Gauci, Daniel Borg and Julian Hili. It then honoured a number of people who have been involved in the club for years. Ġieħ Adrian Agius for services to the Vampa organisation, responsible for the Santa Marija fireworks, was bestowed on George Farrugia, Raymond Sultana and Raymond Zammit. Anton Azzopardi, Emmanuel Bonnici, Dolindo Mercieca, Joe Portelli and Joseph Portelli were honoured for over 40 years of service with the Leone Band; Frankie Grech for 50 years of service, Walter Mompalao for 55 years and Peter Paul Borg for over 60 years. Edward Grech, who is 95 years old, is still an active member of Leone Band Club committee after 74 years. Seen here are secretary of the Leone Band Club, Thomas Bajada (left), and president Michael Caruana (right) with those who were honoured.