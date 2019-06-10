A report in a recent issue of The Sunday Times (of London) revealed the alarming news that British men linked to spies and terrorists were named in an £8 billion fraud. It is alleged that sheikhs were also involved.

The report stated that most of the money passed through banks in Dubai and indicated that it is not at all difficult to open a bank account there and for this to be used for money laundering; a criminal offence.

It is stated that these damning details came to light after The Sunday Times shared the findings of a two-year investigation with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism which has been examining international fraud as part of a collective of 30 media outlets coordinated by the German non-profit newsroom Correctiv.

Names of the fraudsters were mentioned in the report but not the names of the Dubai banks involved. Still it seems that, in cases of fraud and the laundering of ill-gotten gains, the wall of Dubai’s banking secrecy can be breached.

This shows that ‘where there is a will, there is a way’. Seems that Malta’s investigative authorities have a lot to learn from this case.