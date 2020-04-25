The following bank branches are open this Saturday.
Bank of Valletta
Gżira, Marsascala, St Paul’s Bay, Valletta, Żurrieq and Xagħra between 9am and 12pm.
HSBC
Valletta, Sliema, Paola, Mosta, Victoria between 8.30am and 12.30pm.
APS Bank
Valletta, Swatar, Paola, Mosta, Sliema, Attard, Victoria between 9am and 12.30pm.
BNF Bank
Attard, Fgura, Qormi, Siġġiewi, St Julian's, St Paul's Bay, Mosta, Victoria between 9am and 12.30pm.
