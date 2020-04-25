The following bank branches are open this Saturday.

Bank of Valletta

Gżira, Marsascala, St Paul’s Bay, Valletta, Żurrieq and Xagħra between 9am and 12pm.

HSBC

Valletta, Sliema, Paola, Mosta, Victoria between 8.30am and 12.30pm.

APS Bank

Valletta, Swatar, Paola, Mosta, Sliema, Attard, Victoria between 9am and 12.30pm.

BNF Bank

Attard, Fgura, Qormi, Siġġiewi, St Julian's, St Paul's Bay, Mosta, Victoria between 9am and 12.30pm.