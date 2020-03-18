In solidarity with all its personal and business customers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, BNF Bank shared a message of support, pledging to do its utmost to stand by its clients during these challenging times.

In a statement, BNF said it prides itself on being a community bank, providing long-term assistance to our loyal and esteemed customers. “During these challenging times, we will strive to do everything we can to stand by you,” the statement added.

As a first step, BNF will refund all charges related to cash withdrawal from any other local bank ATMs, with immediate effect until March 31, unless extended. This will support personal banking customers to reduce their travel for cash withdrawals.

BNF has also endeavoured to reach out to all of our business customers in order to establish best m­­ethods of support during these challenging times. Business that haven’t yet been contacted are being asked to send a message via BNF internet banking.