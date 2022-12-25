The Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Tuesday widened the range for yield fluctuations in the benchmark government bonds as the country grapples with surging inflation. At the same time, it held its benchmark rate at record lows.

In its policy statement, the BoJ said the move was intended to “improve market functioning and encourage a smoother formation of the entire yield curve, while maintaining accommodative financial conditions”.

The BoJ’s tactic of buying government bonds to cap interest rates on longer-term debt has been the centrepiece of its effort to keep borrowing costs low to help stimulate the anemic economy.

In the meantime, in the US, homebuilder sentiment sank in December to a level not seen in over a decade except for the pandemic, amid high mortgage rates and soaring construction costs.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 31 last month, dipping two points from November and below economists’ average estimates. It was the lowest reading since June 2012, except for April 2020 during the onset of COVID-19, and the longest series of negative results in the index’s history.

Readings of 50 and below indicate that conditions are seen as poor, while those above 50 indicate conditions are considered as good. “This year’s rapid run-up in mortgage rates has sent a chill through the housing market,” Wells Fargo economists wrote.

Finally, the UK economy shrank more than initially estimated in the third quarter, because of downward revisions of the industrial and construction sectors. The economy contracted by 0.3 per cent, compared with a previous estimate of 0.2 per cent, as business investment performed worse than first thought, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Growth figures for the first half of 2022 have also been revised down. The UK is forecast to enter a recession in the final three months of the year as skyrocketing consumer prices hit growth.

“Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker,” Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said.

