At its policy meeting on Thursday, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1 per cent and left the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged. The bank noted that “deve­lopments in global GDP growth have been somewhat stronger than anticipated” since its last report in May. It added that global price pressures have picked up further.

Looking ahead, the BoE stated that the committee expects the economy to experience a temporary period of strong GDP growth and above-target inflation, “after which growth and inflation will fall back”. However, it added: “There are two-sided risks around this central path, and it is possible that near-term upward pressure on prices could prove somewhat larger than expected.”

Meanwhile, German business confidence hit its highest level since the end of 2018 in June as the gradual relaxa­tion of pandemic restrictions supported economic activity.

Ifo, the Munich-based think-tank, said that its business climate index rose to 101.8 in June from 99.2 in the previous month. Economists had predicted the score would rise moderately to 100.6.

Both the current assessment as well as expectations improved in June. Germany’s economy is typically the engine of growth for the broader eurozone economy, which is showing signs of an increasingly broad and robust recovery as vaccination rates improve.

The IHS Markit composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, for the eurozone, a real-time proxy for economic growth, hit a record high in June, according to preliminary estimates released on Wednesday.

Finally, in the US, sales of previously-owned homes fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, as higher prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many potential buyers. After reporting sharp decreases in existing home sales over the three previous months, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported on Tuesday that existing home sales saw further downside in the month of May. Existing home sales dropped by 0.9 per cent last month from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units.

The series of sales declines comes after sharp gains last autumn and winter, as many Americans sought larger homes during the pandemic. Sales are up nearly 45 per cent since May of last year, when purchases fell to their lowest point of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This report was prepared by Bank of Valletta plc for general information purposes only.