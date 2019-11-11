Ricky David Hunkin is to be appointed CEO of Bank of Valletta on January 1, succeeding Mario Mallia who is not seeking renewal of his term.

Ricky David Hunkin

The bank said that in his capacity of CEO, Mr Hunkin will also sit on its Board of Directors as an executive director.

His appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Hunkin has wide-ranging experience in international, retail and corporate banking sector, having worked with major banks in the UK and other countries over the last 40 years. He has worked in retail banking, mortgages and savings, risk management, change programmes and corporate governance infrastructure.

Mr Hunkin was the Chief Risk Officer of Chetwood Financial. He also occupied senior management positions at GE Money, Northern Rock, Tesco Bank, Williams & Glyn (Royal Bank of Scotland) and Provident Financial.

