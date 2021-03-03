Bank of Valletta has appointed a UK-based executive as its new chief financial officer.



Izabela Banas joins BOV after five years with the HSBC Group in London, where she served as the head of finance for the group’s EMEA Private Banking and Global Private Banking.

Izabela Banas. Photo: LinkedIn

Her appointment became effective on March 1, subject to regulatory approval, BOV said in a company announcement.



Banas, 45, takes over as CFO from Marisa Abdilla, who served in the role in an interim capacity following the retirement of the bank’s previous CFO, Elvia George.

Prior to her time with HSBC, Banas worked as director of finance for Willis, a director with Credit Suisse in Zurich and as a planning analyst with General Electric.



She is a PhD graduate, having obtained a doctorate in political science and sociology from the Universitat Pompeu Fabra.