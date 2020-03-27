Bank of Valletta is committed to continue supporting its customers who are being adversely hit by the current COVID-19 scenario, whether this is affecting their employment or business activity.

Following the recently-launched initiatives aimed at providing a lifeline to businesses, BOV reaffirms it is constantly introducing measures aimed at assisting and supporting personal customers during these unprecedented times.

BOV’s supporting measures include flexible moratoria: a minimum of three months moratorium on both capital and interest will be applied for home loans and personal loans.

The length of the moratorium will be tailored according to customer’s situation and needs. BOV has also introduced increases in overdraft and credit card limits: assistance will be provided to meet the short-term financial needs of customers through temporary increases in overdraft and credit card limits subject to eligibility criteria at no extra charge.

Also, no fees will be charged on rescheduling of home loans and personal loans. Late repayment fees on late credit card repayments will also not be charged. BOV will also entertain term extensions on drawdowns and utilisation of loans free of any charges. These extensions will also apply to the facilities featuring fixed term rates.

These measures continue to build on BOV’s commitment to support its customers and providing them with the assurance and peace of mind during these turbulent times.

Customers who require more details about these measures should not visit the bank’s branches but are kindly requested to e-mail info@bov.com specifying their request, ID number, mobile number and branch where they normally effect their banking. A BOV relationship officer will contact customers to provide the necessary assistance. Alternatively, customers may call on 2275 3500, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm. Queries sent through e-mail will have a faster response.

More BOV information and updates on COVID-19 can be found at https://bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates.