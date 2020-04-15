Bank of Valletta has introduced measures aimed at supporting senior citizens and customers who have been advised to stay at home by the health authorities due to the COVID-19 scenario.

Through these measures, the bank is ensuring that vulnerable individuals can continue carrying out their banking requirements through the assistance of trusted persons.

The trusted persons, on behalf of the elderly or vulnerable customers, can now: apply for their free Cashlink card; deposit their cheques/pensions through ATMs; pay their bills via internet or mobile banking; top up their mobile phone via internet, mobile banking or ATM; and carry out other banking transactions through written instructions.

The bank encourages customers to use the BOV internet and mobile banking wherever possible and to ensure that the individual assigned to assist them has the full trust of the customer. The bank also reminds its customers that they can pay for their orders and deliveries through the BOV mobile-to- mobile payments service to reduce contact.

These measures continue to build on Bank of Valletta’s commitment to support its customers and providing them with the assurance and peace of mind during these turbulent times.

Customers who require more details about these measures are kindly requested to send an e-mail to info@bov.com specifying their request, ID number, mobile number and branch where they normally effect their banking. Alternatively, customers may call on 2275 3500, Monday to Friday from 8am till 4pm. Queries sent through e-mail will have a faster response.

Further information can be found on https://bov.com/content/senior-citizens-covid.