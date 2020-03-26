With immediate effect, Bank of Valletta is increasing the contactless limit on all its EPOS terminals and BOV Cards to €50.

Customers will now be able to pay for purchases of up to €50 by simply tapping their card against the electronic point of sale (EPOS) terminal without having to input their PIN, thus eliminating the need to touch the keypad. Purchases over €50 can still be effected contactless but will require cardholder PIN.

This is another measure being implemented to deter the spread of COVID-19. This measure will benefit both customers and store employees. Apart from being a faster form of payment and reduces the time one is in contact with others, it also lessens contagion risk.

More information on contactless cards can be found on https://bov.com/content/contactless-cards.