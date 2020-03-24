Bank of Valletta is increasing the contactless limit on all its EPOS terminals and BOV cards to €50 with immediate effect.

Customers will now be able to pay for purchases of up to €50 by simply tapping their card against the electronic point of sale terminal without having to input their PIN, eliminating the need to touch the keypad.

Purchases over €50 can still be effected contactless but will require the cardholder’s PIN.

BOV said on Tuesday this was another measure being implemented to deter the spread of COVID-19.

It would benefit both customers and store employees as apart from being a faster form of payment, reducing the time one was in contact with others, it also lessened the risk of contagion.