Bank of Valletta has announced that with effect from Monday, it will temporarily be closing five of its branches.

In its latest efforts aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19, Bank of Valletta is temporary closing a number of branches to minimise face-to-face contact. Branches being temporarily closed are those located in Birżebbuġa, Ħamrun, Luqa, Sliema and Mellieħa. In the meantime, the bank continues to remain open to the public from 28 branches and agencies across Malta and Gozo.

ATMs and nightsafe deposit facilities located at the temporary closed branches will continue to be serviced and operate in the normal manner. Customers are reminded that withdrawals or deposits of cash and cheques can be affected through ATMs, while payments can be done through BOV cards, BOV Pay or BOV mobile to mobile. In addition, the BOV internet and mobile banking systems may be used for payments and other general banking requirements. Most of the other BOV branch service requests can now also be affected through e-mail and telephone.

Bank of Valletta recently introduced initiatives to ensure the elderly and vulnerable can continue with their banking from home, through the assistance of trusted persons.

Customers seeking other banking services can send an e-mail to info@bov.com providing the type of service they require, their mobile number, ID card number and branch where they normally effect their banking. Alternatively they can call on 2275 3500 (Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm). A branch representative will contact the customer to provide the necessary assistance. Customers requiring access to safe deposit lockers located within the above mentioned branches, can schedule an appointment through the same contact points.

Bank of Valletta understands these measures may cause a degree of inconvenience to some of its customers. However, in view of the seriousness of the current pandemic, the bank strongly believes that these measures are necessary for the well-being of the whole community.

The following BOV branches are open from 9am till 12pm Monday to Friday: Attard, Balluta, Birkirkara, Buġibba, Floriana, Gżira, Marsa, Marsascala, Mosta, Mqabba, Naxxar, Paola, Rabat, San Ġwann, St Paul’s Bay, Santa Venera, Siġġiewi, St Julian’s, Tal-Ibraġ, Valletta, Żabbar, Żebbuġ, Żejtun, Żurrieq, Victoria, Xagħra, Sannat and Nadur.

For more information, visit https://bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates.