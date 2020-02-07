Bank of Valletta has embarked on a challenge to get as many people as possible to register their wish to become organ donors until Valentine’s Day. The challenge is for BOV staff and customers to do one of the most selfless acts that they can ever do, by signing up to donate their organs following their demise.

Donating organs and tissues has the immense potential of saving and improving lives of others. Each donor can save up to eight lives. The same donor can save or improve the lives of up to 50 people by donating tissues. But this can only happen if one is signed up as an organ donor. The simple act of filling in an organ donation form ensures that the precious parts of our bodies can help save lives instead of going to waste.

Registering as an organ donor is the ultimate gesture of altruism. Everyone has the power to change someone’s world, giving them hope, life and granting them more time with their loved ones. For some of the decision will be simple and easy. After all who needs their organs once they pass away? For others, this might be a big decision and they might need to think more about it. What is certain is that this is a life-saving choice.

It is easy to be a lifesaver. Simply pick up and fill in an application form from one of the BOV branches, or download it from https://www.bov.com/documents/organ-donation-form and hand it at any BOV branch between February 11-14. Bank of Valletta will make a monetary donation to the Transplant Support Group Malta for every application form it receives. These funds will help the group share its message about the importance of organ donation.