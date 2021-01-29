As the world marked International Education Day last Sunday, the role of corporate companies in the education sector, especially during the pandemic, has never been so crucial.

Bank of Valletta is an avid supporter of education in Malta, this being attested by its various programmes and initiatives.

“Education is one of the main pillars of our Community Programme and very much at heart for us,” Charles Azzopardi, BOV executive PR and marketing, said as the bank marked International Education Day.

“The bank directs considerable effort in supporting education programmes for children and youths and also provides affordable financing for higher and further education. We also organise numerous information and educational sessions relating to financial and investment aspects both for the general public as well as for the business community. The bank actively encourages and supports continuous learning and upskilling for its employees through internal and external training programmes.”

The bank has been supporting the Read with Me programme, run by the National Literacy Agency, for six years.

The programme, which promotes shared reading experiences, focusing on early literacy and parental education, has reached over 15,000 children since its inception.

Investment in today’s education will give Maltese society a much greater return in the future

In view of the pandemic, Read with Me has now moved from the classroom setting to an online format delivering hours of lively and fun reading experiences to children, parents and caregivers.

“Another project that we recently embarked upon is the setting-up of a multi-sensory room at the Esplora Interactive Science Centre.

“This is a specifically designed space that is specially focused on providing people with a disability the space to make the most out of learning through fun, relaxation and sensory experiences.

“Beyond our CSR programme, we also design products that provide accessible and affordable financing for further and higher education.

“Last year, through the BOV Studies Plus+, we channelled €5.5 million worth of funding to aid students and professionals invest in their education. We assisted 145 students, who might have otherwise been held back by financial barriers, to further their studies towards the career of their choice.”

Bank of Valletta is proud of its partnership with a number of groups spanning from student organisations to business chambers and learning institutes. BOV staff volunteer to share their expertise and knowledge on various topics ranging from soft skills to career management, financial education, business management, online safety and health awareness on a regular basis. During 2020, the bank organised and co-hosted over 32 webinars, shared 205 expert articles and 70 educational video clips, making them freely available for all.

“As we mark International Education Day, we look back with pride at what we have done and the results achieved, in line with our ESG commitment to contribute towards inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities. We are proud to say that all our efforts in this area were well spent and this attests to our strong belief that investment in today’s education will give the Maltese society a much greater return in the future.”

The BOV Studies Plus+ is supported by the Operational Programme II, co-funded by the European Social Fund and managed by the Malta Development Bank.