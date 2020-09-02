Bank of Valletta is proud to support the second edition of the ‘Youth 4 Entrepreneurship Gozo’ event being organised by The Gozo Business Chamber, in collaboration with the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, and the Europe Direct Information Centre – Gozo.

This year’s Youth 4 Entrepreneurship Gozo will be a contest for youths who are ready to take on the world of entrepreneurship and sustainability and have innovative business ideas that could serve as solutions for an environmental challenge faced by Gozo. The winning idea will clinch a prize of €500.

“At Bank of Valletta, we are proud to support this initiative. We strongly believe that empowered youths can be catalysts for positive change,” stated Mark Scicluna Bartoli, BOV executive EU and institutional affairs.

“The Youth 4 Entrepreneurship is an opportunity for youths to present ideas that will have a positive impact on the future of Gozo. It provides them with a platform to make their voice heard and potentially jump-start their ideas into actualisation.”

Interested residents of Malta or Gozo between the ages of 16 and 30 years are invited to participate in this contest and submit their proposal by Friday, October 16, 2020. Proposals should be innovative, related to Gozo and focus on sustainable approaches in line with the European Union’s Green Deal. The objective of the EU’s Green Deal is to create a resource-efficient and climate-neutral economy by 2050. Participants will pitch their business idea to a panel of business experts in November.

More information about the Youth 4 Entrepreneurship Gozo and how to apply can be found on https://gozobusinesschamber.org/event/youth-4-entrepreneurship-gozo/#more-2405.