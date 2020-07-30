As from August 1, Bank of Valletta will be closing down its International Personal Banking Unit, located in Valletta, an initiative that is set to strengthen the customers’ access and convenience to the bank’s products and services. All relationships with non-EU nationals will be transferred to a BOV branch that is closest to their place of residence. Such customers will be duly notified, in writing, to ensure a smooth transition.

“Having the largest branch network across the island, we understand the importance of providing ease of access to the bank’s services,” said Geoffrey Ghigo, head branch network at Bank of Valletta.

“We are highly confident that through this initiative, customers will be afforded greater flexibility whilst ensuring consistency in the delivery of branch services. Moreover, customers are encouraged to make use of the added convenience of home banking through the Bank’s internet and mobile banking.”