Bank of Valletta has launched a new design for its BOV Cards. Traditional Maltese patterned tiles, an integral part of local culture and heritage, have won a coveted place on the card suite of Malta’s leading local bank. Moreover, the new BOV cards will go vertical.

“Our new card design is based on a merge of tradition, digitisation and consumer behaviour,” said Vanessa Borg, marketing manager at Bank of Valletta.

“Traditionally cards had a landscape orientation because that is how they were used. Older card machines required the user to slide the card through a slot. Today we use cards differently and the vertical card orientation fits the way we handle them better.

“Think about how we hold our card when we make purchases – when we hand it over to the shop assistant, tap it on the machine for contactless payments or insert it in an ATM. We always hold the card vertically. It fits vertically in most of our wallets too!”

The new designs will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, starting with the BOV Cashlink Visa card. Initially, the new designs will be applied to newly issued cards, and to existing BOV cards as they fall due for renewal or upon replacement should the card be damaged or lost. All BOV cards are contactless and BOV Visa debit and credit cards can be uploaded on the BOV Pay and the Apple Pay Wallets.

“With BOV Pay, customers can make in-store payments with their Android smartphone instead of their physical Visa debit or credit card,” said Franco Xuereb, executive eBanking.

“BOV cardholders may simply download the BOV Pay App to their NFC enabled smartphone to enrol their BOV Visa debit or credit card. From then on, when effecting payments at retail outlets, all the cardholder must do is unlock their phone and tap it on the point of sale machine at check out, and the payment is done in an instant. Garmin and Apple device owners can also make use of this fast payment method by uploading their BOV Visa cards on their smartwatch or iPhone.”

Contactless payments, whether through BOV cards or BOV Pay provide a safer, faster and more secure shopping experience than the use of cash or cheques.

Further information on BOV contactless payments is available on https://www.bov.com/content/bov-cards.