Bank of Valletta have announced that over the coming months, it will be requesting updated documentation to ensure that all customer information held is complete and up-to-date.

This exercise forms part of BOV’s two-year holistic transformation programme.

The bank is requesting its customers’ kind cooperation, primarily with respect to deadlines set and the provision of correct and complete data as per the letters that they will receive from the bank. The bank understands that this might cause inconvenience and in striving to make the process as simple as possible, self-addressed envelopes will be provided through which customers can send the required documentation.

A dedicated customer helpdesk has been set up specifically to assist customers in relation to this project and can be contacted on 2275 5200 (Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm) or by e-mail to rfideskgozo@bov.com.

More information can be found on https://www.bov.com/Faq/bov-rfi.