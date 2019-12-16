Bank of Valletta will be briefly limiting its services after December 27 owing to an IT upgrade.

The bank will be closed for business on December 30, December 31st and January 1, 2020 (Public Holiday). It will resume operations and banking services as from 8.30am on January 2, 2020.

During this period, customers will be able to continue using their BOV cards and BOV Pay in the normal manner in retail stores, restaurants and all other outlets, locally, abroad and online.

In addition, cash withdrawals and balance enquiries will remain available from all BOV ATMs. Customers may also withdraw cash from non-BOV ATMs including locally and abroad (normal charges apply). The Customer Service Centre will be available for reporting lost or stolen cards and card fraud.

But all other services including payments, BOV Internet Banking and BOV Mobile Banking will not be available during the upgrade period.

Bank of Valletta urged customers to carry out the banking transactions they require for this period by Friday December 27, including transfers to their card linked accounts to ensure that they have access to enough funds throughout the upgrade period.

"The upgrade of the Bank’s IT systems is a major process that requires the temporary suspension of normal business operations," the bank said.

All details on cut-off times for the different services can be found on www.bov.com/content/upgrade.

Customers may also call on +356 21 247822 or send an email to systemupgrade@bov.com for further information.