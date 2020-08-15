Bank of Valletta is the winner of the Workplace Health Initiative Competition, large business category, organised during March 2020 by the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate.

The aim of this initiative was to raise awareness on the health implications of obesity. The bank embarked on a campaign ‘Project Health @BOV’ based on information, activities and nutrition, to encourage its staff members to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Project Health @BOV provided information to its staff members and also to the public on the causes and threats of obesity and the adverse effects brought about by this condition. The campaign also emphasised a healthier lifestyle and diet, as well as benefits of simple choices such as drinking water and using stairs instead of lifts.

Every day throughout the campaign, the bank organised activities and daily challenges aimed at encouraging staff to subscribe to a more active and healthier lifestyle ranging from break-time short walks to night treks, running sessions and fitness classes at the BOV centre.

BOV staff members took up the challenge to track their daily water intake through an e-chart, while eliminating other beverages during their hours at the bank. Cooking aficionados submitted their favourite healthy recipes and these were then compiled into an e-recipe book and shared with all staff members for daily healthy meals.

The grand final of Project Health @BOV was marked by a Fuel it Right Day when all BOV branches and units prepared and shared a healthy breakfast at their place of work.

“We are very happy to have won this competition, but most of all we are proud that we created a healthier work environment for our staff, who were enthusiastic participants in this project,” said Marie Vella, one of the Project Health @BOV organisers.

“We hope that through these initiatives and fun challenges we managed to inspire our staff members to incorporate healthy choices in their daily routine.”

Activities were held before COVID-19.