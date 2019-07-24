APS Bank is proudly supporting the Evenings on Campus festival. This is the first time the bank has teamed up with the University of Malta on this event, this year marking its 27th edition. The festival is being held at the University of Malta, Msida grounds between July and September, with some events taking place at the Valletta Campus. The activities include film, literature, drama, dance, comedy and science laced with music, ranging from Maltese theatre to Chinese culture.

In celebration of culture

On Saturday, July 27, the bank hosted staff and clients to a spectacular performance by the Moveo Dance Company entitled The Other Door. This dance event focused on the celebration of our uniqueness, the Otherness, while living and relating with each other.

Hervé Delpech, APS Bank chief strategy officer, said: “We are pleased to see our already strong working relationship with the University of Malta now extending to sponsorship of Evenings on Campus, bringing the University to life on the warm summer evenings in celebration of culture.”