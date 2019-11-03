The Malta Bankers’ Association (MBA) is organising a half-day conference on cyber risk in the banking sector on November 29 aimed at enhancing awareness on this current risk, with a view of improving its effective governance in credit institutions.

The event, entitled ‘Cyber Risk in the Banking Industry – Add­ressing and Mitigating Threats’, features a line-up of distinguished speakers from the MBA, European Central Bank (ECB), Malta Financial Services Authority, Central Bank of Malta and the European Banking Fede­ration, among others.

The conference targets key per­sonnel in banks, namely board directors, CEOs, COOs, CIOs as well as officers in risk, compliance, security, internal audit and IT. Firms from other sectors of the financial services’ industry and other economic players would also benefit as such entities are exposed to continual cybercrime threats.

The conference will be held at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard, from 8am to 1pm, followed by a networking lunch.

“The MBA conference is taking place against the backdrop of the fast pace in technological development in banking and the more intense digital agenda which have brought substantial benefits for banks themselves and their end-users, but at the same time opened new horizons of risk,” said Karol Gabarretta, secretary general of the MBA.

The rise in cyber-attacks has focused attention on the need to strengthen cybersecurity within institutions. The 2019 Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment (IOCTA) Report published by Europol states that “the persistence and tenacity of a number of key threats” and the “complexity of countering cyber­crime” is manifest in “a growing number of cases of complex attacks on banks by sophisticated cyber-crime gangs employing tactics to take control of a bank’s internal network.”

The ECB has been highlighting key opera­tional risk drivers in the area of cyber risk for banks, specifically significant institutions under its oversight, such as loopholes in IT solutions, data integrity, cyber security and cybercrime and IT disruption. In its Risk Assessment for 2020, the ECB maintained this theme noting that “continued digitalisation of financial services makes banks more vulnerable to cybercrime and operational IT deficiencies as the overall interconnectedness of banks with parties inside and outside the financial sector is deepening”.

Never has the importance of information security governance been so high on banks’ agendas and, equally, on those of the supervisory authorities.

For more information on the conference, visit www.maltabankers.org. To register for the event, one may e-mail info@maltabankers.org or call 2141 2210.