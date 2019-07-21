The MSE Equity Total Return Index partially erased the previous week’s gain, as it surrendered 0.53 per cent, closing at 9,812.567 points. The local equity market was dominated by selling pressure, as eight of the 20 active equities traded lower, while only half that number closed higher. Investor participation improved significantly from the previous week, as €2.3 million worth of equities traded across 323 transactions. This week also marked the end of the month, with equities having closed July in negative territory. During the month the index posted an overall loss of €1.26 per cent.

The main drag on the index was the banking sector, as all three active banking equities posted losses. Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) registered a loss in value of 4.02 per cent, to a price of €1.075, after having recovered from an intra-week low of €1.07. The equity was the most liquid, with a turnover of €648,542 over 117 transactions. The negative performance was potentially driven by the publication of the group’s financial results for the first six months of 2019, as well as the downgrade by the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s from BBB with a negative outlook to BBB- with a stable outlook. The agency highlighted that such downgrade comes on the back of regulatory observations made, the cyber-attack and the doubts this shed on the bank’s robustness of its operational risk management, together with the various litigation cases. The bank’s short-term rating was revised from A-2 to A-3.

During the meeting held on July 31, 2019 the Board of BOV approved the Group’s Interim Financial Statements for the first half of 2019, showing a profit before tax of €54.3 million. During the comparative period in 2018, the Group registered a profit before tax of €13.5 million, which included a litigation loss provision of €75 million.

An interim operating profit of €45.06 million was recorded in 2019, compared to €84.15 million for the same period last year. This was mainly the result of higher recurrent costs amounting to €81 million. Net interest income is marginally lower than the previous year at €77.6 million, accounting for more than 60 per cent of operating revenue. Net commissions and trading profits amount to €49.9 million, €1 million higher than 2018.

The Bank has embarked on a holistic transformation programme, with the aim of lowering its risk profile. The €50 million Subordinated 3.75 per cent bond was part of the capital plan focusing on strengthening Tier 2 capital and MREL requirements. The capital plan also focuses on the strengthening of the Tier 1 capital, via a financial instrument which will be eligible as Additional Tier 1 later on this year. Capital ratios remain strong, with a CET1 Ratio of 19.1 per cent. The Board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend. The recommendation for a final cash dividend will be revisited at the end of the financial year. The Bank announced that Raiffeisen Bank International had recently opened accounts denominated in US dollars. This enabled the Bank to put into place the necessary mechanism to enable it to offer full USD services.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc also traded in negative territory, as the share price was down 1.3 per cent to close the week at €1.52. This was the result of 11 transactions of a combined 26,541 shares. The worst performer in the sector was FIMBank plc, as it lost 4.41 per cent to close at $0.65. This was the outcome of just a couple of deals of a combined 5,175 shares. On a more positive note, RS2 Software plc reached €1.94, the highest closing price since April, 2016. The 6.01 per cent price hike was the result of substantial turnover of €494,768, generated over 62 deals.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded heavily, as €415,482 worth of shares traded over 12 deals. The share price temporarily reached a high of €10.20, before retracting to €10.

GO plc closed unchanged at €4.56. Traded volume amounted to 18,500 shares over 14 deals. BMIT Technologies plc followed suit, as seven transactions of a combined 64,050 shares were all executed at an unchanged price of €0.535.

The worst performers of the week were two equities which posted double-digit losses, on very slim volume. Loqus Holdings plc topped the list of fallers with a 28.82 per cent price drop, the result of one deal worth just €61. Similarly, a deal of just 400 GlobalCapital plc shares dragged the price 20 per cent lower to €0.20. Mapfre Middlesea plc, traded on a slim volume of 834 shares. All three deals were executed at €2.20.

A couple of trades of 3,000 International Hotel Investments plc shares shaved 0.63 per cent off the share price, closing at €0.79. Similarly, Malta International Airport plc edged 0.65 per cent lower to €7.60. MaltaPost plc traded flat at €1.30, over five deals of a combined 10,530 shares. Retail conglomerate PG plc posted contrasting sessions which ultimately cancelled each other out, to close unchanged at €1.60. 17,253 shares changed ownership over nine transactions.

Medserv plc recorded two deals of 11,500 shares, both of which were executed at an unchanged price of €1.16. Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that its forthcoming AGM shall be held on October 11, 2019. The equity topped the list of gainers, as its share price soared 17.14 per cent over two deals worth just €195. The property market was relatively quiet, with four equities being active in the sector. MIDI plc was the most liquid property equity, as 587,246 shares were exchanged over 46 transactions. The result was a 1.56 per cent increase in price to €0.65.

The largest gain was posted by Malta Properties Company plc, climbing 5.3 per cent to €0.695. Malita Investments plc was the only negative mover as one deal of 11,571 shares erased 0.58 per cent in value to €0.855. The Board is scheduled to meet on August 7, to consider and approve the company’s Interim Financial Statements and to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

During the Board meeting of Plaza Centres plc held last Wednesday, the company’s interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were approved. Revenue stood at €1.7 million. This surge in revenue translated to a 13.43 per cent increase in EBITDA, to just over €1.4 million. A profit before tax figure of €944,522 was registered. The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend.

Trident Estates plc was active as four deals of 6,746 shares were struck. The share price closed unchanged at €1.92. In the local corporate debt market, 42 issues were active, of which 14 bonds headed south and nine issues gained ground. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index returned to positive territory as it climbed 0.445 per cent to 1,070.60 points. Turnover in the market was slightly lower than the previous week, as €1.5 million worth of bonds traded. The most notable price movement was a 6.77 per cent increase in the price of the 5.9 per cent Together Gaming Solutions plc Secured 2026, closing at €107.30.

On the sovereign debt front, performances were positive as 16 out of the 24 active issues posted gains, while only six traded lower. The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced a further 0.697 per cent, to reach 1,111.5 points. Investor participation was lower, as €3.5 million worth of Malta Government Stocks traded over 182 transactions. The 2.1 per cent MGS 2039 (I) was the best performer, with a 2.36 per cent increase to close the week at €120.00.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a Member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. Jesmond Mizzi is a non-executive director of Hili Ventures Limited, the guarantor of the new bond issue of Hili Finance Company p.l.c., which is subject to MFSA approval. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com