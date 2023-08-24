Santa Lucia FC are continuing to bank on youth talent in this summer’s transfer window after the club secured the services of four promising players in a bid to continue to establish themselves in the Maltese top-flight.

The Saints, who are now under the guidance of first-team coach Alessandro Zinnari, have agreed terms to bring in defender Sven Xerri from Ħamrun Spartans, Matthias Ellul, from St Andrews, Adam Bradshaw, who was on the books of Balzan FC, and striker Jed Valletta, formerly of Birkirkara FC.

The acquisition of these young players solidifies the club’s intent on banking on youth talent in the next few years.

