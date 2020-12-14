Reports are emerging indicating that Europe’s top financial regulators are in the final stages of allowing the region’s strongest banks to restart dividend payments within strict limits. The European Central Bank’s supervisory board allegedly plans to announce the conditions under which it will accept some lenders restarting their dividend payments after its meeting on Tuesday.

Banks have played a critical role during the turmoil brought about by the coronavirus, and unlike the financial crisis experienced in 2008, have proved to be a bastion of support for struggling businesses. Indeed regulators have claimed success in that their onerous capital and risk requirements proved essential when it mattered most. They are said to have passed the real world endurance test.

At the outbreak of the pandemic, the ECB ordered Eurozone banks to stop all dividends and share buybacks to conserve €30 billion of capital to make good for the significant provisions for expected credit losses that inevitably hit banks’ financial statements.

Following vaccine programs that are now underway, the question has now turned to the resumption of dividend payments to shareholders. The ECB is reportedly preparing to propose stricter limits on banks’ renewed dividend payments than those outlined by the Bank of England, which lifted its ban on shareholder distributions in the sector last week.

The issue has divided European financial regulators. Some have argued that the banking sector should continue to conserve capital ahead of a potential surge in defaults that is likely when governments wind down their loan guarantees and other policies to shield the economy from the pandemic.

However, banks entered the pandemic with much higher levels of loss-absorbing equity capital than in the 2008 financial crisis. The conundrum facing the banking industry and regulators alike is that excessive restrictions imposed on shareholders could potentially drive capital away from an industry which is already under pressure due to the serious impact that low interest rates has had on their profitability. This poses a risk on banks’ ability to raise capital, despite the excessive liquidity present in the market.

The ECB’s supervisory board is expected to announce that banks can resume dividend payments only if they will be left with enough capital to absorb predicted losses from the impact of coronavirus, which one would argue is reasonable.

Last week, the Bank of England announced that banks have been urged to set to limit shareholder distributions to the higher of 25 per cent of a bank’s profits over the previous two years or 0.2 per cent of its risk-weighted assets. The ECB is reportedly looking at a more conservative estimate of between 10 and 20 per cent of profits.

An argument being put forward by the cautious is that any excess capital that is not distributed immediately to shareholders may always be distributed to shareholders in later periods, once the dust settles.

Bank stocks have lagged general indices throughout 2020, down around 22 percent. Most banks have doubled their efforts to reduce operating expenses in a bid to improved net margins, including the closure of branch networks in favour of technology driven service offerings. A resumption of dividends will be considered a welcome reprieve to beleaguered shareholders.

