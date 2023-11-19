BNF Bank employees recently came together for a day dedicated to building connections across units, departments and branches at the Xara Lodge in Rabat.

The 250-plus strong team took part in a variety of activities and exercises designed to strengthen bonds and challenge the boundaries of creativity outside of the office. These activities required collaboration, strategic thinking and effective communication, reinforcing the importance of teamwork in the workplace.

The bank has always been committed to promoting a positive workplace culture, and this team-building event forms part of management’s ongoing efforts to maintaining a healthy ambience by strengthening the team’s bonds and create spaces where relationships can grow.

“Our team is a prized stakeholder, and we are committed to creating a positive and collaborative work environment,” said Karl Dingli, head of Human Resources, Property and Administration Department at BNF Bank.

“We acknowledge the fact that our team is the foundation of our success, and the efforts targeting people development and employee well-being are an investment. We believe in the personal and professional growth of our people. Such an initiative draws on the strengths of individual team members, helping to break down barriers, encouraging possible under-utilised skills and facilitating open communication.”

An end-of-day networking session offered an additional opportunity for cross department interaction, which helped to develop stronger connections among colleagues.