Nicolo Fagioli extended on Tuesday his Juventus contract until 2028 as the Italy international sits out a seven-month ban for gambling offences.

"Juventus is delighted to announce that Nicolo Fagioli's contract has been renewed until June 30, 2028," the Serie A club said in a statement.

Juve youth product Fagioli, who will reportedly earn 1.5 million euros ($1.62 million) a season, was suspended in October for gambling on football matches after agreeing a plea-bargain with the Italian Football Federation's disciplinary tribunal.

Italian media report that Fagioli ran up three million euros of debts from gambling on illegal platforms, a crime for which he will also have to answer in the criminal courts, most likely with a fine.

