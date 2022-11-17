Banned former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner has lost his appeal against extradition to the United States but has vowed to fight on against corruption charges.

Warner, one of the members of FIFA’s executive committee who voted to hand Qatar the hosting rights to the 2022 World Cup, was once one of the game’s key powerbrokers.

The verdict by the Privy Council in London, Trinidad and Tobago’s highest court of appeal, opens the way to Warner being extradited over seven years after the U.S issued an extradition order.

