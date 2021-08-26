Għargħur's parish priest walked off the altar in protest on Tuesday after a former priest who is banned from exercising any priestly duties joined the celebrant just before Holy Communion.

Parishioners said they saw the two "arguing" at the altar until parish priest Christopher Galea stopped the mass and returned to the sacristy.

When contacted, Fr Galea said the incident took place when a former priest, Adrian or Adrijanu Cachia, wore priestly attire and joined him at the altar.

The move forced the interruption of the liturgical celebration of St Bartolomew for a few minutes.

“I knew he was banned by the Curia because we all know him and we know the rule. So I refused to have him there. He insisted to stay on, so I simply stopped the mass and went into the sacristy. The mass continued after he left the church,” Fr Galea told Times of Malta.

The Archbishop’s Curia said in a statement after being contacted by Times of Malta that Cachia was banned.

“The Archdiocese of Malta reiterates that Fr Adrijanu Cachia is no longer part of the congregation of Franciscan Minors and is not allowed to exercise the priestly ministry in public,” the Curia said in its curt statement.

Parishioners said Cachia was sitting with the public during the mass but just before it was time for Holy Communion, he wore the stole, usually worn by priests to administer Holy Communion and other sacraments and joined Fr Galea at the altar.

Attempts to contact Fr Cachia, 75, proved futile. He had been dismissed from Franciscan order for alleged ‘insubordination’ in 2016.

He had contested the decision and his case is believed to be still pending. He had claimed in the media back then that the new provincial of his order did not like him. The priest helps troubled and homeless youths, providing them with shelter and food at his Rabat home.