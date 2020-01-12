Isaiah 42, 1-4.6-7; Acts 10, 34-38; Matt. 3, 13-17.

Jesus’s baptism marks the beginning of his public life. It is his anointing to be who he was meant to be, to stand up for what he was sent to bring to the world. Receiving baptism from the hands of John the Baptist, Jesus breaks with the religious past of the Jews and reconnects with the messianic hope and mission as outlined by the prophet Isaiah in today’s first reading.

Isaiah speaks of a different style of mission and what he says has great meaning for the model of Church and mission we are to embrace nowadays. He is addressing a people who, having experienced setbacks and failures as God’s chosen people, were vindicating their previous role as a people through whom God spectacularly used to manifest His power.

But Isaiah cautions the people and their leaders, proposing instead a radically different approach: “He does not cry out or shout loud, or make his voice heard in the streets, he does not break the crushed reed, not quench the wavering flame”. The image of a militant and triumphant Church claiming for itself roles of power in society and expecting to be listened to in everything is past.

From the Book of Acts today we read about Peter who went to Cornelius’s house opening the Church’s arms to pagans, those who did not belong to the Judaic religion and who were considered outcasts and alien to God’s proclamation. This was an issue, as Acts itself suggests, on which Peter himself had some rethinking, himself admitting that it was a sort of 11th hour conversion on his part that he came to realise that, among other things, it was important for him to listen even to Cornelius.

Peter, at such an early stage of the Church’s life, came to realise that God’s truth is also out there in the world at large and needed to be discerned. Even in our times, especially after Vatican Council II, the Church felt this need of conversion in the model to adopt. Yet we are still experiencing resistance to change attitude and approach. For too long our image of the Church was one of separation from the world, a Church pretending to be the sole preacher of the truth.

On the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, rather than sticking to the stereotypes of how humble Jesus was in going to the Baptist with the rest of the common mortals, it would be more opportune to take stock of the anointing we all received in our baptism and ask ourselves whether that anointing is activated or dormant.

Today’s Scripture readings should make us rethink the deep significance of our baptism mainly not as the sacrament that makes us belong to the Church, but as intimately linked to public life, to what we actually stand for in the public square where we are all called to witness for the values and virtues we cherish.

There is so much deceit that plagues our public life, our dealings in politics, business, work relationships and even in the way we deal with each other. We seem to be little bothered by what is eroding civic life today, subjecting the common good of all to the lust for power and self-enrichment of the few. Society in general and each and every one of us individually are paying too high a price for this.

In his book De mendacio (Of lying), St Augustine speaks of self-deception, mendacity and false hopes, especially in the world of politics. He speaks of “blindness that has occupied men’s minds”. As Christians we are called first and foremost to sustain a healthy public life, to have solicitude for the common good that makes us look beyond our private concerns and seek eminence in public service.

This is what baptism does in us. Far from the poor perception we perpetuate that baptism is the sacrament that cleanses us of original sin and makes us belong to the institution of the Church. As a result of the anointing we receive, our Christian witness in the first place concerns justice and making God’s kingdom come and be felt, especially in a world where God’s presence is very much resisted and denied.

We cannot afford to be inward looking, as if our discipleship consists mainly or exclusively of our being members of the Church. We cannot separate ourselves from the destiny of humanity at large, because God’s plan of salvation concerns mainly the salvation of humanity and of all creation. Our task as Christians and collectively as Church is to put ourselves at the service of justice, of truth, of human well-being. If we lose sight of this, we would be failing miserably God’s word and plan for His creation.