An area in Inwardar Park is to be turned into a permanent barbecue area, partially in an attempt to stop people from damaging native plants through beach barbecues.

Some 200 square metres - an area slightly smaller than the size of a tennis court - has been set aside for the recreational area in the park on the border of Marsaskala, Żabbar and Xgħajra.

The €200,000 project will include paving works, five recyclable plastic benches, large permanent barbeque sets and six containers.

Announcing the investment on Friday, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli said that an area will be regenerated with minimal impact on the surrounding site.

She said the site is currently degraded and disturbed by the floodwater channel infrastructure which has a concrete and gravel surface. For this reason, it was identified as a possible open space that could be used as a barbecue area.

“The launch of this seaside recreational platform project is a result of our commitment to increasing outdoor public and open spaces, which over the years have lost all sense of value due to the rampant abandonment of waste. These areas are now being recovered for the enjoyment of the public”, she said.

The concept behind the project is to address the waste that was being generated, with the consequence of causing a negative impact on natural features such as native and endemic species along the surrounding rocks, Dalli continued.

No lighting will be installed to keep the area in its natural state and there will be no impact on surrounding rocks and vegetation, Steve Borg, the chairperson of the park’s governance board said.

He added that the platform will also be accessible to wheelchair users, in line with the government’s commitment to promoting inclusivity.

The director-general of Parks Malta, Adrian Attard, said the project will help stop the abuse of barbecuing along the beach, which has done substantial damage to the indigenous and endemic flora and that now will be given a chance to regenerate.

The site is already guarded with a 3G CCTV system that provides the ability to monitor the area remotely, he said.