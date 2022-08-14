Rusty barbed wire, some dating back to World War II, has still not been completely removed from parts of rural western Malta, posing a potential danger to ramblers and hikers.

The wire can be found on and adjacent to hiking trails in parts of Rabat, Mħarr and other rural areas.

Hiking enthusiast Sirach Borg and Ramblers Association president Ingram Bondin both said the rusty wire is especially dangerous to passers-by who might not be aware of its presence.

Defence measures, including barbed wire and pillboxes were installed across several potential landing bays on the island and other vulnerable defence points during the war, Bondin said. The rusty wire can still be found in areas like Fomm ir-Riħ and Kunċizzjoni, in Rabat, Majjistral Park, in Mġarr, and rural trails next to Fort Madliena in Madliena.

The rough terrain poses a danger to passers-by who could risk brushing against the pointed wire, Borg said.

He urged the authorities concerned to clear the barbed wire especially around Fort Madliena, which is a popular tourist and hiking area.

In Majjistral Park, the sharp-edged fencing wire is located far from footpaths but will be removed soon, ranger Cami Appelgren said.

The danger is more present at Fomm ir-Riħ where barbed wire can be found on and next to trails that adventurous bathers use to reach the beach.

A spokesperson for the Environment Resources Authority (ERA) said it is aware of the presence of old barbed wire in various locations around the island.

“Such remains pose minimal environmental harm and in some cases, the works required to remove them may cause more damage than if left untouched,” the spokesperson admitted.

In Fomm Ir-Riħ, barbed wire was more recently affixed by landowners in the area to fence off private land, and though privacy is an important matter, Bondin called for more aesthetically pleasing solutions.

“Since barbed wire can be dangerous and unsightly, the association is in favour of a more aesthetic and safer alternative to separate the private and public parts of the site,” Bondin said.