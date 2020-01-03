Il-Barbetti – a male barbershop quartet – will wrap up the Christmas season and kick off the new year with a performance of some of the best-loved Christmas tunes at an event entitled This Christmas: Barbetti at the Casino Maltese on Saturday.

The quartet, directed by Joe Gatt, is currently made up of Luke Hili as tenor, Dario Mifsud Bonnici as the lead, James Azzopardi Meli as baritone and Daniel Grixti as bass.

The quartet performs under the auspices of Studio 18.

The event is being held at the Casino Maltese, Republic Street, Valletta, on Saturdy at 8pm. For bookings, visit www.ticketline.com.mt. The ticket price includes a welcome drink and finger food, For more information visit www.facebook.com/barbettimalta.