GUDJA UNITED 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Barbosa 88

Ħamrun Spartans needed a late goal by Marcelo Barbosa to see off a resilient Gudja United and preserve their perfect record in the BOV Premier League.

It was far from a comfortable evening for the Reds. They dominated play for much of the opening hour, creating the better chances and unlucky not to take the lead when hitting the woodwork twice.

