Barcelona must bounce back from their Clasico collapse in a tricky trip to face Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga.

Despite dominating most of the game the Catalans were sucker-punched by Jude Bellingham’s stunning double strike last weekend to fall four points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona are fourth. Real Sociedad, five points behind in fifth will be determined to cut the gap in San Sebastian.

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, while second-place Girona visit Osasuna Saturday, with Atletico Madrid, third, at Las Palmas on Friday.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez’s message to his players after the painful Clasico defeat was that the season is far from over.

“The message is that this is long, it’s the 11th game,” said Xavi.

