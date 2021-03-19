Robert Lewandowski comes up against another of the Bundesliga’s hottest strikers, Atletico Madrid look to keep Barcelona at arm’s length in Spain and there is a huge showdown at the top of the table in France.

AFP Sport selects some of the standout action in Europe this weekend:

Kalajdzic versus Lewandowski

Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart, Saturday 1430 GMT

Hansi Flick’s 50th Bundesliga game in charge of Bayern comes in the southern derby against a Stuttgart side emerging as outside contenders for European qualification under their American coach, Pellegrino Matarazzo.

