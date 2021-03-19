Robert Lewandowski comes up against another of the Bundesliga’s hottest strikers, Atletico Madrid look to keep Barcelona at arm’s length in Spain and there is a huge showdown at the top of the table in France.
AFP Sport selects some of the standout action in Europe this weekend:
Kalajdzic versus Lewandowski
Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart, Saturday 1430 GMT
Hansi Flick’s 50th Bundesliga game in charge of Bayern comes in the southern derby against a Stuttgart side emerging as outside contenders for European qualification under their American coach, Pellegrino Matarazzo.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us