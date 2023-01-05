Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Thursday he believes a European Super League could be up and running from 2025 if a key court ruling goes in the project’s favour.

A suit alleging football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA had abused their power when they threatened to expel clubs or players who joined a proposed Super League is awaiting a verdict from the European Court of Justice.

European football was rocked in 2021 by an attempt by 12 clubs to set up a Super League, but after a backlash by fans and governments, most pulled out of the project.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have continued to insist on a potential Super League, despite disapproval from various quarters.

